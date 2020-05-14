Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 439 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

