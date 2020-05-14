Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82,364 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 137,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.
NYSE:BURL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.71. 692,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
