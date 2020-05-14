Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82,364 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 137,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.71. 692,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

