Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,840,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,921 shares of company stock worth $5,583,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,272. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.