Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.32. 16,361,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.