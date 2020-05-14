Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

AON stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

