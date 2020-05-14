Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $130.77. 107,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

