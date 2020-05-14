Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

