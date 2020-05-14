Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,191 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.88. 76,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

