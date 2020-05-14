Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,311. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd.

Several research firms recently commented on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

