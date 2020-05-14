Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $914,000 Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.17% of NV5 Global worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NV5 Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. 11,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $507.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.