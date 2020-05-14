Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $935,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

ACWX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 251,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,250. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.