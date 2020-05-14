Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $1.65 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 147,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 55.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 130,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,185. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

