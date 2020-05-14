Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $957,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of MPWR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.29. The company had a trading volume of 277,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,657. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,216,415.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,291 shares of company stock worth $38,737,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

