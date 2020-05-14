Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

