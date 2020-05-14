Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,581,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,050 shares of company stock worth $41,340,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.50. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

