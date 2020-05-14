Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 2,417 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 740,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

