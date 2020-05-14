Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 112 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.27. 100,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.