Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 330 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.