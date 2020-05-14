Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

MHK traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 56,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

