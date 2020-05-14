Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $132,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 488,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

