Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.71 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $1,979.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

