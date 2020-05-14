Morgan Stanley Boosts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $35.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Appian stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. 182,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,672. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,226 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Appian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Appian by 67,126.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Appian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

