Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nantkwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NK. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,089. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nantkwest will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

