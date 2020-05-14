Nasdaq Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,119. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

