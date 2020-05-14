National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Insider Buys A$731,547.50 in Stock

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Ross McEwan purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.40 ($10.92) per share, with a total value of A$731,547.50 ($518,828.01).

Shares of ASX NAB traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$15.52 ($11.01). The company had a trading volume of 14,243,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,000. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$13.20 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of A$30.00 ($21.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.96%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.30%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.