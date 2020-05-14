National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.95.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$358,581.96. Also, Director Denis Girouard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,500. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,329,090 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.