National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NSA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 10,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,461. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

