Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Issues Earnings Results

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ NEOS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,116. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

NEOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.