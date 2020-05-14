New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Posts Earnings Results

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million.

NBEV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,969. The company has a market cap of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.74. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

