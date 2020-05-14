New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by BosValen Asset Management Ltd

BosValen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,594 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for 16.0% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $85,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.92. 112,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,207. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

