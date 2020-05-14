Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

Nice stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,696. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

