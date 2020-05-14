Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

