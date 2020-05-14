Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Noble Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Noble Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.46. 814,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.