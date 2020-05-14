Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.74. 757,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,030. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

