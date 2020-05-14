Northcoast Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $120.86. 42,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,223. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 163.61, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,751 shares of company stock worth $3,365,020 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

