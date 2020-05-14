Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

KEYUF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

