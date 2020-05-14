NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 43.20 and a quick ratio of 38.32. NVE has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $108,132.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

