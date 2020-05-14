NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $926,487,000 after acquiring an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

NVDA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.