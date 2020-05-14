NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.20. 15,514,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

