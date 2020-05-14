NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Purchases $225,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NVR stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,770.13. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,833.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,492.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.