NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $93.03

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.04, but opened at $93.03. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $91.76, with a volume of 1,784,932 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

