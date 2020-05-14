Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Cowen lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OAS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,347,475. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.