Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.