Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,596. The company has a market capitalization of $770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.95. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.