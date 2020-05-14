ON Semiconductor Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 664,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

