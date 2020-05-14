ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $30.48. ONEOK shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 3,656,007 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 172,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

