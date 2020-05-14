Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Up 25%

Online Blockchain PLC (LON:OBC)’s stock price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), 68,333 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

