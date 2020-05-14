Oppenheimer Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $115.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.06. 59,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,083. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $23,062,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

