Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,213,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $106,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,817 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 103,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 2,135,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

