Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,420,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 25,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

